Tonight's "Nightline" looks at Whitney Houston's rise and fall, as depicted in new documentary 

Courtesy of SHOWTIMETonight, ABC's Nightline correspondent, Juju Chang, takes a look at "a private Whitney Houston the public didn't know," in a story about the forthcoming Showtime documentary Whitney. "Can I Be Me."

The documentary airs this Friday on Showtime.

In her Nightline segment, Juju sits down with the film's co-director, Rudi Dolezal, who says that Whitney's public persona "was the image," not the reality.

"She came from the hood," he explains.

Dolezal also claims that contrary to popular belief, it was Whitney's older brothers who introduced her to a life of drugs, not her ex-husband Bobby Brown.

"The brothers knew the dealers in New Jersey and they were older and they were using," says Dolezal. "And then one day they introduced her to that."

Another topic explored in the film is Whitney's "absentee" relationship with late daughter, Bobbi Kristina who, like her mom, died in a bathtub.

The Showtime documentary also examines Whitney's relationship with childhood friend and long-rumored girlfriend, Robyn Crawford.

Dolezal claims that Whitney's mother "actually said at the time that she would like Whitney to marry a man, because the rumors of her and Robyn were so, so severe and so intense."

Juju's entire Nightline segment airs Wednesday morning at 12:37 a.m. ET on ABC.

You can also catch Whitney. "Can I Be Me" on Showtime this Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

