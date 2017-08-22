Watch now: Teen brain tumor survivor performs “I Lived” with OneRepublic

ABC/ Paula LoboA Canadian teen who survived a brain tumor had his dream come true last Friday when he took the stage with OneRepublic during their concert at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 17-year-old Brendan Prince got to duet with frontman Ryan Tedder on the song “I Lived” as his family watched from the audience.

"It's a bit of a blur to me still, to be honest," Brendan told CBC News Saturday.

He said he chose that particular song because connects with what he’s been through. He had brain surgery last September and still suffers from seizures every day.

"I just relate to it on such a personal level because of all the surgeries I've been through," said Brendan. "I lived. I did it all."

Brendan said the experience of singing with his idols is going to stick with him forever.

