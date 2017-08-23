Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" one week away from setting the all-time top-10 record

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran's "Shape of You" first came out back in January, and it hasn't left the top 10 since. That's why it's now tied the record for the most weeks spent in that part of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

For years, LeAnn Rimes' "How Do I Live" held the record for most weeks ever in the top 10: a total of 32. Then, earlier this year, The Chainsmokers' "Closer" tied that record. Now, "Shape of You" has joined them in the 32-weeks club. If Ed can last one more week in the top 10, he'll have the record all to himself.

Ed also is the solo male artist with the most weeks in the top 10 -- that record was previously held by Mark Ronson, whose "Uptown Funk" -- featuring Bruno Mars -- lasted 31 weeks.

And speaking of Bruno, his hit "That's What I Like" was been in the top 10 for 27 weeks. It might prove to be a challenger for the record eventually.

Here's a list of the songs that have spent the most weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100, according to Billboard:

32, "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran

32, "Closer," The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

32, "How Do I Live," LeAnn Rimes

31, "Uptown Funk!," Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

30, "Smooth," Santana feat. Rob Thomas

29, "Party Rock Anthem," LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

28, "Foolish Games"/"You Were Meant for Me," Jewel

27, "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

26, "Truly Madly Deeply," Savage Garden

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.