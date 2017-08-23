FINALLY: Taylor Swift announces new album, "Reputation," out Nov. 10

BMLG/Mert & MarcusNow, the snake makes sense.

Tayor Swift's new album is called Reputation, and it'll be out November 10. The first single will be out Thursday night. Swift unveiled the information on her social media feeds Wednesday morning.

Taylor's team tells ABC News that "tomorrow night" means means 12:01 a.m. ET, Friday August 25.

As for the snake videos she's been posting: Taylor's "reputation" was certainly damaged last year, due to her feud with Kanye West and some comments her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris made about her. Haters called her a "snake" and flooded her Instagram feed with snake emojis.

Reputation is spelled out in Gothic-style letters, like the font The New York Times uses, and the artwork shows Taylor in black and white, superimposed in front of what looks like a newspaper front page. It's a safe bet she's taking aim at the endless stories about her.

Reputation will be Taylor's follow-up to her 2014 worldwide smash album, 1989.

pic.twitter.com/xMBBukfZPs — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2017



