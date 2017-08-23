New VH1 special goes behind the scenes with Ricky Martin in Vegas 

Denise TruscelloEver wonder what goes into one of those superstar Las Vegas engagements? You can find out next month, when VH1 airs Ricky Martin: Behind the Vegas Residency, a one-hour special documenting the making of All In, his current show at the Monte Carlo.

The special will follow Ricky during his seven weeks of preparation for the show, which features him performing 21 of his hits and fan favorites, including “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “Shake Your Bon Bon,” “She Bangs” and “Cup of Life.” He's backed by 16 dancers and a nine-piece live band, and performs in a variety of costumes created by Dsquared2.

Behind the Vegas Residency will also feature candid moments, career flashbacks and "intimate encounters with family and friends." Presumably, those "family and friends" include Ricky's twin sons Valentino and Matteo, and his fiance, Jwan Yosef.

Ricky Martin: Behind the Vegas Residency airs September 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

All In, which started in April, runs through September 23. Cher is also doing a residency at the Monte Carlo.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.